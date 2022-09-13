Football season has finished on a high in the Eurobodalla, as clubs celebrated the local league's first grand final in years.
The Broulee Stingrays have secured the senior men's football premiership with a rousing win over Clyde United on Sunday.
The Stingrays struck with a narrow 3-2 finish to defeat Clyde United.
The jam-packed finals day hosted seven season finales, from under 10s through to open age mens and women's, at Broulee's Captain Oldrey Park on Sunday (September 11).
In the open-age women's, the Narooma Devils held on for a 1-0 win over the home Broulee outfit.
Among the juniors, Moruya claimed the premiership for both the under-10s and under-11s, narrowly beating out Narooma and Broulee respectively.
However, it was the young players from Bodalla who took home the most medals.
Having sent three teams to the grand final, Bodalla's youth girls, youth boys, and under 12s all emerged victorious.
Bodalla's youth boys kicked off grand final day with a hard-fought win against Clyde United.
Clyde and Bodalla also faced off in the under 12s, putting on a thrilling show; ultimately Bodalla won out with a buzzer-beating goal in the last 30 seconds for the premiership.
Bodalla coach and club chairman Ryan Mills said the two clubs have had a healthy rivalry all season, much to the excitement of parents on the sidelines.
"We've played each other a few times and were dead level on wins against each other - we'd win one, and then they'd win one." he said.
"It was a really tight game [for the youth boys] and then the under-12s grand final was an absolute cracker again...
"That was a real tense one for the parents, and the coach too, I might add.
"I just want to say thanks to the Bodalla kids and the Clyde kids as well for putting on such a good show for everyone who was there."
This year's grand final is the first to be played since 2019, and the excitement from the sidelines was palpable.
Behind it all was a Eurobodalla Football Association returning to fine form - truly getting back in to the swing of things after years of disruption.
Mills credited the association's organisers on their hard work to make the grand final a joyous occasion for all involved.
"Eurobodalla Football Association did a great job staging the games, having everything go smoothly," he said.
"They don't have enough committee members, so there is often people there with two or three hats trying to run the show - they did a great job."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.