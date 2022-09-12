Hypertension health study looking for participants on the Far South Coast

A new University of New South Wales study on living with hypertension is looking for participants along the Far South Coast.
The study will determine whether an online delivered by an accredited exercise physiologist could help adults with hypertension improve their blood pressure and fitness levels.
The chief investigator for the study is Xiaoqi Feng, an associate professor at the UNSW School of Population Health.
Ms Feng said the study would help "reduce the barriers" people in regional areas had in front of them when trying to access health services.
"Not everyone who needs help can get access to it immediately," she said.
"Places have limited resources and people are very busy, so if you're asking them to travel an hour for treatments, that's quite a big commitment."
People with high blood pressure are at risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, and have an elevated risk of stroke.
Ms Feng said participants would be required to monitor their blood pressure for seven days at the start of the three-month study, and then for another seven days at the end.
Monitoring would be through a special watch which monitors patterns throughout the day and the night.
Participants would also be set up with an exercise physiologist who would set up a "customised plan" to help each individual.
"As a lot of hypertension patients are older, not all exercises will be suitable for them," Ms Feng said.
"Each participant will have a face-to-face with an exercise physiologist who will make a customised plan around their needs and conditions.
"We want to see whether this service will help people be more mobile and active, and whether it will encourage our participants to do more outdoor activities."
Ms Feng said that while exercise helped hypertension, it was the only fix.
"For people with severe hypertension, only doing exercise could be very dangerous, so they'd also need medication," she said.
"A healthy diet is also helpful - changing to a healthier lifestyle is always the right choice."
To be eligible for the study, potential participants must be over the age of 18, living in NSW, and be diagnosed with high blood pressure.
Each participant will be given a $100 gift voucher if they complete the three-month study.
"They need internet access and be willing to wear the watch," Ms Feng said.
"The trial period is for three months, but we only require them to wear the watch for seven days at the start and end.
"I would really encourage people to be part of this. It's a non-invasive trial and people could get a lot of benefits.
"It's a way to provide evidence to show how important telehealth can be, and this could open the doors for many more opportunities for people living in regional areas who have limited access to healthcare."
For more information about the study, visit the study's website. Each applicant will be given a screening questionnaire before they are assessed.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
