Man arrested, charged after foot pursuit in Malua Bay

A man has been arrested and charged after he ran from police during a compliance check in Malua Bay in Thursday, September 8.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers attended a home on Youralla Avenue, Malua Bay, just before midday on Thursday to conduct a compliance check.
"As police approached the resident - a man aged 35 - he allegedly fled on foot," the spokesperson said.
"The foot pursuit continued along Euroka Avenue, and into a reserve on Merriwee Avenue, before the man was located and arrested in the yard of a home.
"The man was taken to Batemans Bay police station where he was charged with contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO, and entering inclosed land not prescribed premises without a lawful excuse."
The Malua Bay man was refused bail and will appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 12.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
