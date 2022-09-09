South Coast politicians lead tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Politicians along the South Coast are leading in tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Friday morning.
Queen Elizabeth had reigned for more than 70 years at the time of her death, meaning she was the only monarch many Australians ever knew.
"Today is a day of sadness and mourning for all of our community.
"The passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second marks the end of an era. Few have known a world without her, and she has left an incredible legacy of strength and kindness.
"The Queen embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm. In her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change.
"My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.
"She was truly loved by local people and we here on the South Coast all feel her loss deeply.
"May she rest in eternal peace."
"On behalf of the constituents of the Bega electorate, I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"I acknowledge the loss of the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations of which Her Majesty was Head of State.
"Over her more than seventy years as Monarch, her late Majesty held a special relationship with Australia and particularly the state of New South Wales.
"Her reign was one of nobility, dignity and service which will be recognised during this period of mourning."
"Deeply saddened by the passing of our Queen overnight. 70 years on the throne, an extraordinary leader and an exceptional woman. After a lifetime of service may she now Rest In Peace."
"An icon and an inspiration.
"Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, exemplified dignity, leadership and grace over seven decades of service, on ascending a throne upon which she had not expected to sit and assuming a role that was not originally her destiny to fulfil.
"More than just bearing witness to extraordinary historical events during Her reign, playing a pivotal part in so much of it.
"An incredible life, incredibly well lived.
"Thank you, Your Majesty, and peace to you in your eternal rest."
"God bless the Queen and may she rest in peace. The world will mourn the passing of the greatest Monarch we have ever seen."
READ ALSO
"This is the end of a truly extraordinary life and era.
"Like almost all Australians, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch I have ever known. She was emblematic of service above self and always maintained a quiet dignity.
"Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to visit Australia. She visited NSW on twelve occasions and opened the NSW Parliament on two occasions.
"For many, Queen Elizabeth is a symbol of strength and stability during times of tumult, challenge, and change.
"The longest serving British Monarch and the second longest serving sovereign in the history of the world. Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark on our country and its people.
"Monarchist or Republican, we can all be united in common decency and respect for a life lived in the service of others."
"Vale Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"I have sworn two oaths to serve Her Majesty in my lifetime.
"The first, as a teenage officer cadet entering the Australian Defence Force, where I swore to resist Her enemies, and faithfully discharge my duties according to law. Later in life, I again committed to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty, this time as a member of Her Australian Parliament.
"Throughout, for an exemplar of steadfast duty, courage, dignity and selflessness, I have needed to look no further than Her Majesty.
"Her passing is the end of an era, and carries special poignancy for those who served in uniform under the Sovereign's colours. She represented the greatest values of our country and Commonwealth, and all that we sought to defend.
"I join with all Australians in giving thanks for a life well lived and a duty extraordinarily well done. It has been my life's honour to serve our greatest modern Monarch."
"I am deeply saddened by Her majesty's passing and would like to pay tribute to her unwavering devotion to service and to Australia and its people."
"The queen continued working and serving her community until two-days before she passed away-given her age of 96, I think this is something all of us can respect.
"Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to set foot on Australian soil and while she was here, she made a point of travelling far and wide to meet many of us.
"During her first visit in 1954, the newly crowned queen never quite made it to the Bega Valley, but she spent Valentine's Day with Prince Philip at the Cuppacumbalong Homestead in Tharwa just a few hours from here.
"I'm sure her numerous visits to Canberra resulted in many local people travelling to the capital and many stories of seeing and meeting the queen in person.
"She will be remembered for her tenacity and enduring nature as matriarch of a royal family that would adjust to a new world of public and media scrutiny.
"That a monarch of one nation can attract mourning and respect from people all around the world, speaks volumes of how the queen will be remembered.
"On behalf of the Bega Valley Shire, I pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who was the face of a nation for more than 70 years."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
