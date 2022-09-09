Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South Coast politicians lead tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday afternoon (British time) at the age of 96. File picture.

Politicians along the South Coast are leading in tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.