Twitcher's passion captured in upcoming pastel exhibition

Works capturing a life and love of birds is just one collection on display in an upcoming south coast art exhibition.
Debra Smith lives off the grid out of Moruya, surrounded by towering spotty white gums which are home to all the neighbours she loves: the kookaburras, sparrows, crested pigeons and even the occasional sooty owl.
The walls of her loungeroom-cum-studio, are adorned with elegant portraits of a range of birds in flight or passerines posing proudly on a gum bough.
By the entrance, her two pet cockatiels rattling the bell in their cage tinkers like a bubbling brook.
"I have a passion for birds," Ms Smith said.
"I just love them. They are just so gorgeous."
Ms Smith has been doing art for more than 40 years, but only took up pastels as an art form four years ago when she undertook a basic course with the South Coast Pastel Society.
"I thought I couldn't do it, and they said 'of course you can'. So I started practicing and practicing and now I love pastels and don't do anything else," Ms Smith said.
Ms Smith joined the society and has entered every exhibition the group has organised since - including submitting three pieces into the upcoming 2022 Exhibition and Competition.
"Pastels are a beautiful medium to work with," Ms Smith said.
"There are so many ways of getting textures.
"There are no rules, it's just lovely to work with."
She said she loved the Society's workshops, guest artist speakers and painting sessions, but the three exhibitions every year were a highlight for all members of the Society.
"The exhibitions are a great promotion of what you can do with pastels," she said.
"Lots of people don't even know pastels exist."
Ms Smith found her first exhibition - some of which are judged by external artists - very daunting because her work was on display for the public to see, judge and, she feared, criticise.
"Lots of artists don't have confidence in their work," she said.
"Exhibitions help give us confidence."
The thrill of people enjoying her work, complimenting it or even buying it, never grows old.
"When somebody buys your work it tickles you pink - it elates you," Ms Smith said.
"You are so excited that somebody has loved your work enough to buy it."
She believes everyone should try art - as a way of appreciating the world around them, and exploring their own creativity.
"Everyone should do art, just pick up something and practice," she said.
The South Coast Pastel Society 2022 Exhibition and Competition is running from 1:30 to 4pm on September 24 and 25 and from 10am to 4pm from September 26 to October 3 at Sunshine Bay Primary School.
Art is entered in four categories: landscape, seascape, still life and flora and fauna.
Entry is a gold coin donation, with the proceeds supporting the school.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
