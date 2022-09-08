Man airlifted to Canberra after being crushed between truck and trailer

A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital with serious chest and arm injuries after he was crushed between a truck and a trailer in Surf Beach on Thursday, September 8.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Highlands Avenue, Surf Beach, about 12pm.
"The man, who is aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Moruya District Hospital where crews were met by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter for transfer to Canberra Hospital," they said.
The spokesperson said the man was now in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance inspector Steve Owens said the man had managed to free himself before paramedics arrived.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived to find a man who had been crushed between very heavy equipment," he said.
"He'd managed to free himself before we arrived, but had sustained serious injuries to his chest and arm.
"We were able to move him to the ambulance with the assistance of NSW Police officers before we handed him over for further treatment by the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter crew."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
