Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man airlifted to Canberra after being crushed between truck and trailer

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photos.

A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital with serious chest and arm injuries after he was crushed between a truck and a trailer in Surf Beach on Thursday, September 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.