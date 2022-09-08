Police investigating stabbing, two home invasions on the South Coast

Police have started an investigation after a man was stabbed following two home invasions in the Batemans Bay area on Wednesday, September 7.
Emergency services were called to Denhams Beach about 1.10am on Wednesday after reports of two home invasions and a stabbing.
An 18-year-old man had presented to Batemans Bay Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. A NSW Police spokesperson said his injuries were not life-threatening.
"Officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation, with inquiries revealing a nearby home in Kennedy Crescent was targeted just minutes before the home on Beach Road," the spokesperson said.
"The incidents are believed to be linked."
Police are now looking for three males aged in their late teens who were seen in the area wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
If you have any relevant information, please contact Batemans Bay Police on 4472 0099, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
