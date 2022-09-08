Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Police investigating stabbing, two home invasions on the South Coast

Updated September 8 2022 - 8:04am, first published 4:49am
Police have started an investigation after a man was stabbed following two home invasions in the Batemans Bay area on Wednesday, September 7.

