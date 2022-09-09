Club forced into action to get soccer fields grand-final ready

The Broulee Soccer Club has been forced to do their own maintenance on Captain Oldrey Park after grass clippings left the soccer pitches nearly unplayable before this weekend's grand finals.
Broulee SC member and EFA board member, Murray Wignell, said the grounds had been mowed by Eurobodalla Shire Council without the use of a 'catcher'.
"It was left in a bit of a state," he said. "We were going to try to rectify it this week, even to the point of getting one of the men's players to go around again and scoop all the grass clippings up."
A member of the all-age men's team was at Captain Oldrey Park on Thursday, September 8, mowing the fields.
Broulee's groundskeeper, Andy Samsa, said some of the grass will still "a foot long" after council's initial mow.
"We tried to liaise with the council to ask them to cut it, but it was one foot long in some areas," he said. "They hadn't mowed it for about three or four weeks beforehand, and it went crazy.
"Our president Jaz Newell said there was a guy from the men's team who had turned up with his own lawn mower to try to clear it all up."
Mr Samsa said he'd met with council at the start of the season about mowing the grass at Captain Oldrey Park.
"They have their thing set in place, and they don't seem to want to break it," he said. "We had a completely different season weather-wise this year with all the rain, and the grass grew quicker."
The Captain Oldrey Park issues come a week after the Batemans Bay Football Club was unhappy with the mowing job done at Hanging Rock Oval.
Mr Wignell said the EFA had had "strife" throughout the year with council "not doing the right thing by us".
"We always try to work with them, but sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't," he said.
"We had our prelims at Hanging Rock last weekend. Batemans Bay FC contact council to mow it, and they mowed everything except the actual field.
"One of their members had to take the whipper snipper out and rectify some of the areas."
Mr Samsa said there was a group of Broulee members going down to the fields on Saturday for a final 'clean up'.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has been contacted for comment.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
