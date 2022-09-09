Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Club forced into action to get soccer fields grand-final ready

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grass clippings left on Captain Oldrey Park before this Sunday's Eurobodalla Football Association grand finals. Picture supplied.

The Broulee Soccer Club has been forced to do their own maintenance on Captain Oldrey Park after grass clippings left the soccer pitches nearly unplayable before this weekend's grand finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.