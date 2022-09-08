Gallery: Healing country in preparation for place of healing

Yuin elders have carried out a healing ceremony on the site of the planned new Eurobodalla Hospital.
The event on September 8 included a smoking ceremony, traditional dances by Muladha Gamara and a cultural burn by Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Council (BBLALC) rangers.
Advertisement
The ceremony was a first of it's kind to be performed on a NSW hospital project site.
Wulbunja Elder Uncle Bunja Smith said the Eurobodalla was leading the way in reconciliation.
"The concept of healing the land for a hospital before the hospital is built is new - we are pioneers," he said.
Uncle Smith said cultural burns were performed for two reasons: to heal and rejuvenate country and to cleanse and bless a space.
"It's about creating a healthy place and a healthy foundation for the hospital to grow up out of," he said.
"Let's start by healing country, healing the building and healing the people that come here.
"I want people to go to the hospital and know they will be healed - they won't just get better - they will be healed."
BBLALC ranger coordinator Andrew White, stood over a grass spot fire with the smallest of flames flickering away and gradually expanding in size, with great joy.
Mr White oversaw the burn, and said carrying out the cultural ceremony was a significant step in making Indigenous people feel welcome at the venue.
"The mob often don't feel comfortable going to hospitals," he said.
READ MORE:
"To have this cleansing come through is a very important to let our forefathers and community know we are doing the right thing on this land.
"It's important for the Aboriginal community to feel safe in these environments."
He said the fire, which brings a rebirthing, was a positive sign of things to come and a big step towards closing the gap.
Advertisement
Mr White said it was a milestone for NSW Health to be in support of his work, and to reach out to him in planning the event.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the local Aboriginal community had been central to helping shape the new hospital.
She said listening to the local Indigenous community helped the Health Infrastructure team incorporate culturally significant traditions into the hospital's planning and design, such as the healing ceremony.
"Today's cultural burn is an important way for the NSW Government and community to recognise, respect and continue ancient traditional Aboriginal practices and acknowledge the continuing connection to land, culture and community," she said.
Uncle Smith was proud to see his culture recognised by NSW Health at the ceremony, and to be heard by planners in the input of the construction and design of the hospital.
Advertisement
"We are involved in the design, in the forethought, in the planning. That is inclusion, that is reconciliation. That is difference in the Eurobodalla," he said.
He is excited to see Aboriginal culture celebrated in the hospital through, for example, hospital street names in the Dhurga language.
Early works on the hospital are expected to commence in late 2022, with main construction works scheduled to commence in 2023.
The hospital is expected to open to patients in 2025.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.