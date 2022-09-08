Compartment of Mogo State Forest marked as 'active' by Forestry for post-harvesting clean up

Forestry Corporation has marked a section of Mogo State Forest as 'active' for logging again.
However the online reclassification is for the clean up of wooden left-overs after timber harvesting operations in the area were completed.
Compartment 146, two kilometres west of Mogo township along Dog Trap Road, was reclassified on the Forestry Corporation's online plan of operations as 'active' in early September.
A spokesperson for Forestry Corporation (Forestry) said the online reclassification was changed as Forestry carries out a short-term trial mechanically removing tree heads to reduce onsite-debris in a small area of the compartment.
During timber harvesting, trees are used for a range of timber and wood products, however there are parts of the tree that cannot be used, such as the tops of trees and branches. During harvesting operations, this residue is left on the forest floor.
Community members can collect branches and tree heads as firewood under a permit system.
Forestry also often uses fire as required following harvesting to manage fuel loads and aid regeneration.
"Since the 2019-20 bushfires, the re-introduction of fire into the forest requires careful planning, management and timing to ensure a positive forest health outcome," the spokesperson said.
"In Mogo State Forest, we are carrying out a small-scale trial to look at alternatives to fire that Forestry Corporation may be able to use on the south coast to manage fuel loads risk by mulching a proportion of residue on-site and removing it from the forest."
The trial is expected to be completed within a few weeks.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
