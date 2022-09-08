Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Compartment of Mogo State Forest marked as 'active' by Forestry for post-harvesting clean up

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Compartment of Mogo State Forest marked as 'active' by Forestry for post-harvesting clean up

Forestry Corporation has marked a section of Mogo State Forest as 'active' for logging again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.