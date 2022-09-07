Residents frustrated over Crown Lands purchase application

Crown Lands is considering a purchase application for an unnamed strip of land in Moruya.
Crown Lands received a purchase application for the approximately 500 square metre unnamed Crown road running perpendicularly off Turnbulls Lane, Moruya on February 14.
A spokesperson from the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands said no decision had yet been made regarding the sale.
They said crown road purchase applications were assessed to determine the most appropriate option for the future management of the road.
"Social, economic, cultural and environmental considerations are taken into account," they said.
The applicant has a development application approved to build 97 housing blocks bordering the strip of land to the east. The property is currently used for farming.
According to a letter from Crown Lands to the applicant accessed by the Bay Post through a freedom of information request, the applicant would have to pay $39,187 for the strip of Crown Land.
The spokesperson said if a Crown Land's purchase application was successful, the price was generally based on the per hectare value of the applicant's property as per the Valuer General's Register of Land Values.
This has left neighbouring residents feeling frustrated and ripped off.
Residents of Swan Ridge Place, which runs parallel to the Crown Lands strip, are concerned if the purchase application is successful, they will lose back access to their properties and the recreational nature strip they love.
Juliet Ramsay is one Swan Ridge Place resident. Her rate statement claims her land value is $140,000 for a property slightly less than 800 square metres.
Broken down, this means she would have to pay approximately $87,500 for the 500 square metre strip of land.
When asked why the figure was different for neighbours on opposite sides of the strip, the Crown Lands spokesperson said the price was "based on the per hectare value of the applicant's property as per the Valuer General's Register of Land Values".
"The application is still being assessed and no decision has yet been made," they said.
They did not respond to questions asking for confirmation of the price the neighbours would have to pay if they banded together to submit a purchase application.
To do this, and find out the price they would have to pay, costs the neighbours a $600 purchase application fee.
Crown Lands will make their decision regarding the sale at the end of September.
The sale of the land is listed on the agenda for councillors to discuss at the Eurobodalla Shire Council meeting on September 13.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
