Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Residents frustrated over Crown Lands purchase application

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned Swan Ridge Place resident Juliet Ramsay is concerned the purchase application will result in the loss of the green space she loves. Picture by James Tugwell.

Crown Lands is considering a purchase application for an unnamed strip of land in Moruya.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.