Warning after couple pays almost double for Red Hot Summer Tour tickets

Organisers of the Red Hot Summer Tour have reminded people to research their ticketing options after a Sydney couple paid almost double the retail price for tickets to the Batemans Bay event on January 28.
The couple purchased their tickets through online ticket re-sale provider viagogo and paid $2456 for 10 tickets.
A spokesperson for Red Hot Summer Tour said Ticketmaster was the official retailer of tickets to the event. A ticket retails at $139.90 through Ticketmaster.
"We had a lot more people purchase tickets through viagogo a few years ago, but people are still buying there," they said.
"We had one man pay $900 for a ticket to John Farnham a few years ago."
The spokesperson said previous customers had contacted their banks and had payments to viagogo reversed.
However, a viagogo spokesperson said the company had its own 'guarantee' where it would provide replacement tickets or a refund if any problems arose.
"The viagogo platform exists to support a global online marketplace for live sport, music and entertainment tickets," they said.
"Our customers are protected by the viagogo guarantee, which ensures buyers receive valid tickets in time for the event and, if a problem arises, viagogo will step in to provide comparable replacement tickets or a refund.
"viagogo does not set ticket prices, sellers set their own prices which may be above or below the original face value. The tickets sold on viagogo's platform are genuine tickets that have been sold by the original ticket purchaser in good faith."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
