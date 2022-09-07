Top 7 things to do when holidaying in Byron Bay

All trips to Byron Bay must absolutely include a hike up to the Cape Byron Lighthouse by following the Cape Byron Walking Track. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

As one of Australia's premier coastal destinations, you better believe that there's plenty to see and do when holidaying in Byron Bay. In fact, this vibrant seaside township boasts some activities and attractions that are sure to appeal to travellers of all tastes.



Chances are travellers can enjoy an abundance of attractions that are just a stone's throw from their Byron Bay accommodation, ranging from independent fashion boutiques to guided natural and historic tours amongst a variety of other activities that can easily fill up your trip itinerary.

With all these activities available to you, one question may be on your mind: how exactly should you spend your time at Byron Bay? We've got the answers right here. Read on to discover the top 7 things to do during a trip to Australia's most iconic coastal town.

1. Explore local markets and boutique stores

Byron Bay's town centre isn't just home to a variety of hotels and resorts, but also an eclectic community of independent makers, creators, and even some artists and their art galleries. As a result, visitors can enjoy walking through some of the boutique stores that dot the streets of Byron Bay, as well as Byron Bay's many regional markets.

If you'd like to ensure you have easy access to Byron Bay's many markets, boutique stores, and studio spaces, it's best to secure accommodation in the heart of town. Securing a room in a centrally located hotel like The Lord Byron will naturally make beating the crowds to all your favourite storefronts a veritable breeze.

After a good day of shopping, travellers should absolutely try some of Byron Bay's great local eateries. The township has a variety of different casual and fine dining options, with a mixture of seafood restaurants serving locally sourced meals, as well as vegan eateries for all plant-based folk.

2. Visit a brewery or distillery

Alongside being home to many studio and gallery spaces, there are more kinds of creators out in Byron Bay than just musicians, designers, and visual artists alone. Byron Bay is also well-known for being the birthplace of some of Australia's best beers, wines, and a mix of spirits, including whiskey and gin.

Travellers can take full advantage of brewery and distillery tours in order to see just what goes into the production of all your favourite Aussie brews and batches. Some unmissable distillery tours include the Cape Byron Distillery for a gin-tasting, the Lord Byron Distillery for spiced rum and vodka, and the Husk Distillers in Tweed Valley to witness the production process behind their famous Husk rum.

If you're more of a beer drinker, however, a trip to the Stone and Wood Brewery or even the Byron Bay Brewery is an absolute must, even if just to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of both these establishments. Get ready to enjoy some award-winning lagers, ales, and even some hard seltzers.

3. Take in some arts and culture

As we mentioned, Byron Bay also happens to be home to a variety of art galleries, studio spaces, and even performing arts venues, meaning any avid theatregoers or lovers of live music will also have their fair share of arts and cultural activities to add to their trip itinerary. Be sure to check websites for live music venues and the Byron Theatre to get a good sense of what shows or exhibitions are set to run during your stay.

As for art galleries, there are about half a dozen gallery spaces in the town centre, with around a dozen more spaces in North Byron. This means that you'll likely have your pick of gallery spaces to visit. We recommend visiting the Bundjalung Arts Gallery in North Byron to explore some works created by local Indigenous artists, as well as the Gallery Cosmosis which houses a collection of pieces produced by both local and international visual mixed media artists.

If you're a cinema fanatic, then your trip to Byron Bay will be incomplete without catching a flick at either the Palace Cinemas in town or perhaps even an open air film by the beach! We recommend booking tickets a week or so in advance for Byron Bay's Twilight Ficks open air cinema, just to ensure that your screening will be going ahead.

4. Learn how to surf

One of the main reasons Byron Bay attracts so many visitors every year is simply because of the region's superb surf conditions. Both Main Beach and Byron Beach boast fantastic waves, thanks in part to the natural break created by Cape Byron to the east. Because of these contained and highly controlled surf conditions, Byron Bay is actually a great place for beginner surfers, which is exactly why the region is also home to many kid and adult-friendly surfing schools.

If you're a seasoned surfer who'd like to ride some waves independently, then we recommend taking advantage of board hire services that are offered by surfing schools and local stores in and around the Byron Bay township. There are also surfboard hire services available closer to Tallow Beach to the south of Cape Byron if you'd like to hit all Byron's sandy shores during your stay.

5. Head out on a hike or trail ride

Speaking of Cape Byron, all trips to Byron Bay must absolutely include a hike up to the Cape Byron Lighthouse by following the Cape Byron Walking Track. Whilst the lighthouse is accessible by car, travellers can enjoy a selection of lookout points around Cape Byron when following the walking track, making an afternoon out on the cape a great addition to both your trip itinerary and holiday camera roll alike. We recommend stopping at Fisherman's Lookout on the west coast.

You may even choose to break up your walking by spending a little time surfing at the fantastic surf spots that line Cape Byron, including The Pass as well as Wategos Beach. Surfboard hire is also available nearby for travellers who'd like to hike without their boards weighing them down.

Alongside hiking, Byron Bay is also a great destination for any travellers looking to go out on horseback, either along coastal trails or perhaps even on the beaches themselves. Horse tours and beach rides are available through a handful of the region's stables and equestrian centres.

6. Go whale watching

If you plan your trip to Byron Bay to fall within whale watching season, chances are high you may be able to get up close and personal with some friendly humpback whales during their migration route from Antarctica. Whale season is generally considered to be from May through to November, with the migration up north beginning at the end of autumn, and the return to Antarctica taking place over summer.

Lookouts across Cape Byron may allow you to catch some whale tails during peak whale season. We recommend trying to get up to the lookout points at the Cape Byron Headland Reserve to catch the sunrise, as the humpbacks enjoy coming out at first light as the ocean water starts to grow warmer.

7. Experience Byron Bay's vibrant nightlife

Finally, Byron Bay is particularly well-known for its eclectic nightlife, with a variety of clubs, bars, and live music venues attracting tourists from all corners of the globe, including some big name celebrities. Byron Bay vacationers can enjoy dancing the night away in fun and welcoming clubs and live music venues like Woody's Surf Shack, The Northern, The Mez Club, and the Rails Bar, just to name a few.

Keep in mind that as an internationally renowned premier summer destination, Byron Bay clubs, bars, and restaurants can become pretty packed during peak season. If you're planning your trip to fall within the summer holiday season, chances are the town's nightlife will be accompanied by some major crowds. These crowds can be avoided by scheduling your trip to fall within off seasons or by taking advantage of festival seasons instead.

~