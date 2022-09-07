Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

How the bushfires led Cath to care about farming food

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAGE's new president Catherine Reilly picking a lemon from the abundant tree at the SAGE garden in Moruya. Picture by James Tugwell.

SAGE's new president believes people who grow food are heroes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.