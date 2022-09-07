New council traineeships to spark interest in future career

Eurobodalla Shire Council is accepting applications for their apprenticeship program.
The council's Youth Employment Training Scheme (YETS) hopes to help young residents find the best career path for them, while giving them work experience and equipping them with new skills.
YETS trainees rotate through four work areas: Customer Service, Infrastructure Support, Development Services, Procurement and Stores, all while completing a Certificate IV in Business.
Council's learning and development officer Kate Brierley said the two-year traineeship could "confirm or spark an interest in a future career".
"It's a career sampler and door opener for school leavers who might feel uncertain of what career path to take," Ms Brierley said.
The traineeships includes TAFE studies paid for, and a competitive salary.
Current council trainee, 16 year old John Lalor decided to apply for the apprenticeship and test the waters of different potential careers he could pursue.
"I liked going to school to see my mates, but wasn't interested in much else, so thought it would be better to get a head start in a career," John said.
John wasn't sure what career path to take and said the traineeship helped him discover new opportunities.
"I am really enjoying infrastructure services - it's massive and it's great to get a feel of everything," he said.
"Once I began, I could see opportunities shooting out the roof."
John encouraged others to have a go and apply.
"I told my mates to apply, because it's that good living at home with no expenses while earning money, gaining a certificate and great experiences," he said.
"I am happy to share my tips on the application process which can feel intimidating."
The council is holding two information sessions on September 12 and 21 for youth wanting to know more and to share tips on how to apply.
Ms Brierley encouraged youth to attend.
"It will be a great opportunity to ask questions and meet other trainees to hear about their journey so far," she said.
There are four YETS traineeships available for 2023, and applications are now open. There are also 10 other traineeships and apprentice opportunities available at the council. See all job opportunities on the council's website.
Eurobodalla Shire residents under the age of 21 interested in YETS opportunities are invited to a tour of the council's administration building on Wednesday September 14 from 12.30 to 2.30pm.
Information sessions on how to apply will also be held on Monday, September 12, 5.30 to 6.30pm online and Wednesday September 21 from 4 to 5pm at the Job Shop.
To attend, contact Council's employment officer Ashley Darby on 4474 1297.
Trainee and apprentice applications close on September 28 2022
