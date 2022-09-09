100 Years Ago: Famous Australia author passes away

By invitation of the public Miss Berkely, Dame Nellie Melba's protegee, will sing at Narooma on 2nd prox.
A "kitchen evening" was last week given by Mrs. John Bate, of "The Pines," Tilba Tilba, in honor of Miss Stella Spence who was married to Mr. Joseph Hibel on Wednesday last.
Advertisement
STAFFORD Bros. are at present engaged at Narooma making bricks for the Soldier's Memorial Hall about to be constructed in that town.
IT is said that the solar eclipse on the 21st September will afford a spectacle which has not been witnessed for a hundred years, and will not be repeated during the life time of the present generation.
ONE of the reasons why our residents throughout the whole district should give with two-fold liberality to the Hospital Ball fund this year is the increase in the cost of upkeep of these worthy institutions. Since 1913 the cost of maintenance of the 140 general hospitals in New South Wales has increased from £406,025 to £664,133 per annum.
THE Shire Council has had a new pump placed in position at the wharf trough and on Monday Mr. George Mitchell set the instrument in motion and filled the trough which holds about 1000 gallons. Well done, George!
MR E. A. Baker commenced work under his tribute agreement on Monday last, on Mr. Gordon Johnson's Moruya gold and arsenic mine. The mine is now being unwatered, three shifts being worked by C. Stubbs, F. Rowe and T. Henry under Mr. Baker's supervision. As soon as the mine in unwatered miners will be put on breaking ore for shipment to Sydney.
THE death occurred on Monday of Mrs. Joseph Grumley of Wagonga, at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Charles Manning, Gundary, at the age of 60 years. She leaves to mourn their irreparable loss a husband, four sons, Joseph Henry and Thomas William (Queensland), Edward John and Sydney Charles (Stoney Creek), and four daughters, Mrs. McDonald (Stoney Creek), Mrs. Payne (Narooma), Mrs. C. Manning (Gundary), and Miss Ethel May (Wagonga).
THE death took place on Saturday morning of Mr. Henry Hertzberg Lawson. He was 55 years of age. His contributions to Australian literature, alike in the domain of poetry and prose, had won for him an enduring and notable place in its annals. His remains were accorded a State funeral on Monday.
Notice: There has been running in my Long Swamp paddock for the last 18 months a young STEER. Owner can have same by paying agistment fee and cost of advertising. If not claimed within 14 days the steer will be sold to pay expenses. (MRS.) JOSIAH TAYLOR, Moruya.
Return Thanks: MR. H. BOWN desires to tender his sincere THANKS to the residents of Bergalia and Congo, for their kindness during his wife's illness. He wishes specially to thank Mrs. P. Poole and Miss M. Donnelly, who so kindly assisted in the nursing and attended to the household duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.