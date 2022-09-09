Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

100 Years Ago: Famous Australia author passes away

September 9 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Lawson.

By invitation of the public Miss Berkely, Dame Nellie Melba's protegee, will sing at Narooma on 2nd prox.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.