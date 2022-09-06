Retail association in town to discuss single-use plastic bans

The National Retail Association will provide free, in-person advice about the NSW Government's single-use plastics ban to Batemans Bay businesses.
A ban on lightweight plastic shopping bags with handles was handed down in June, and single-use plastic items such as straws, cutlery, plates and unlidded bowls will be phased out by November.
"The National Retail Association has been working closely with the NSW State Government to provide advice and resources to thousands of business, including a dedicated team visiting retailers in their stores, holding online sessions, and manning a toll-free hotline," an NRA spokesperson said.
NRA chief executive Dominique Lamb said the NRA's engagement with more than 12,000 businesses across the state had been "very well received".
"Retailers and their suppliers are highly supportive of environmental initiatives, with many already phasing out single-use plastics, measuring their carbon footprint and committing to strong packaging and food waste targets," she said.
"We find small and medium businesses appreciate the personalised support and resources, given they are having to juggle running their business, serving customers, and supporting their staff.
"Our services assist retailers with understanding exactly what is - and isn't - banned, communicating with customers through the transition, and managing the costs of conducting business."
Ms Lamb said the NRA had also engaged suppliers and more than 100 community, religious, sporting and cultural peak bodies to help everyone prepare and transition.
The NRA will be visiting retailers in shopping centre and retail precincts in Batemans Bay on Wednesday, September 7.
"We are looking forward to visiting as many retailers in the local area as possible tomorrow to provide factsheets and signage, and to help them understand what they need to do to comply with the ban," Ms Lamb said.
"Now is the time for businesses to prepare for the November ban by ordering alternatives, running down existing stock, and displaying signage to inform customers."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
