Vale Jean Elizabeth Reid: Trailblazer in special education passes away at 106

This obituary for Jean Elizabeth Reid was lovingly prepared by her family.
Jean Elizabeth Reid was born in Tenterfield, NSW, on November 28, 1915, later moving to Huskisson and Emu Plains as her parents were teachers.
She attended Armidale Teachers College before taking a full-time position at Crown St Boys School in Surrey Hills, Sydney.
Jean married a science teacher, Jim Reid, at Wingham, and after a number of appointments ended up moving to Canberra and initially teaching at Turner Infants School before going to Daramalan at its opening in February, 1962.
She and Miss Mary Donnelly (now Mrs Mary Barton) were the only two female teachers amongst 30 priests and brothers at the all-boys school as Daramalan was at the time.
The religious staff were not used to women, and as an example of the 'problems' this posed, both Jean and Mary were asked to have their morning break and lunch in a separate segregated area of the College.
Jean recalled that "we just picked up our cups and walked across and sat down in the middle", stating that "we're part of the family".
Mrs Reid (as she was always respectfully known) went on to establish the Department of Remedial (later Special) Studies in 1967 which became a model for other schools in supporting students who needed additional time and effort with their academic development.
The initial class included boys with low IQs, autism, physical disabilities, emotional upsets and irregular attendance with later classes including boys in wheelchairs, boys from homes where little English was spoken and hyperactive boys.
Her dedication even extended to ensuring the tuck shop did not supply unsuitable food to 'her' boys.
Jean and Jim had six children: Elizabeth, Patricia, Michael, Mardhi, and the twins John and Joan.
She continued with her community work include as National and Diocesan President of the Catholic Women's League, a member of the Committee for World Development, and a delegate for the World Congress of Catholic Women in Rome.
In 1985, Jean was awarded an OAM for her contributions to education and the community.
Jean and Jim eventually retired, moving down to Rosedale on the South Coast where the family had holidayed since the mid 1950s.
After Jim died in 2004, Jean continued to be an active member of their community, being arguably the eldest ever member of a landcare group, the Deua Rivercare, and a founding member of her beloved choir, The Slightly Bent Choir of Moruya.
She also continued working with children with special education needs.
When she sadly lost her home and all belongings except a suitcase in the New Year's Eve bushfires in 2019, the community rallied and helped her in re-establishing her new life in Moruya.
Jean died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, leaving behind a large and loving family, a whole swathe of adopted friends and family, and dozens of ex-pupils who would not be where they are today without the care, patience and attention she bestowed.
She loved a good party and was never happier than in meeting new people and being able to provide a listening ear and some sound advice.
Jean's friends and family are warmly invited to attend her funeral at the Catholic Church in Moruya with a service commencing at 11am on Wednesday, September 14, followed by a graveside farewell at the Moruya Cemetery. This will be followed by a wake celebrating her life at the RSL Hall in Moruya. Please email RSVPs for the wake to joani1@optusnet.com.au.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Minga Aboriginal Cultural Services or a charity of your choice is appreciated.
