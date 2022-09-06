Nominations open for Eurobodalla's heritage award

Nominations are open for a council award celebrating conservation of the Eurobodalla's heritage.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced that nominations for the annual Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award are now open.
The award includes a $1500 prize, honouring individuals, groups or organisations making a significant contribution to promotion, management or conservation of the shire's heritage.
Previous award winners include The Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association and long-time member of the Moruya & District Historical Society Shirley Jurmann.
Council's coordinator for strategy and place Angie Radford said the nominee must have completed their project in the last two years.
"They may have restored a historic building, written a historical book or created a film on Eurobodalla's cultural heritage. The important element is a contribution to knowledge and awareness of the shire's heritage," Ms Radford said.
Mr Thomson was Eurobodalla's first popularly elected mayor and remained a councillor until his passing in 2015. Throughout, he was a passionate advocate for the protection of culture and country, with deep ties to the local Aboriginal community.
"This heritage award recognises Mr Thomson's legacy while bringing well-deserved recognition to others working to promote our shire's rich history," Ms Radford said.
Nominations for the award close on Friday October 21.
For more information or to apply, visit the heritage award webpage or contact Nardi Arnold on 4474 1226.
