Nominations open for Eurobodalla's heritage award

Updated September 6 2022 - 6:59am, first published 1:43am
The Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association won the inaugural 2020 award in recognition of its outstanding efforts in bringing the shires agricultural and industrial stories to a wider audience. Pictured is MATAMA secretary the late Barry Hickson, Cr James Thomson, MATAMA president Steve Shields, Yvonne Thomson and MATAMA member Noel Hand. Picture supplied.

Nominations are open for a council award celebrating conservation of the Eurobodalla's heritage.

