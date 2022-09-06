Premierships on the line as Eurobodalla soccer season comes to a close

The Under 11s was a tight contest at the top of the ladder this season, with the top three teams all finishing within three points of each other. The Broulee Stingrays finished first with 11 wins, and Moruya finished second with 10 wins. However, like in the under 10s, second-placed Moruya beat the first-placed Broulee Stingrays 2-0 in the major semi final. The Stingrays then beat the Broulee Mantarays in the preliminary final.