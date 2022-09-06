Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Premierships on the line as Eurobodalla soccer season comes to a close

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eurobodalla Football Association grand finals will be played on Sunday, September 11, at Captain Oldrey Park in Broulee.

The Eurobodalla Football Association will come to a close this Sunday, September 11, with a big day of grand finals at Captain Oldrey Park in Broulee.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.