Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Cotton rope and cattle: lots has changed as surf club turns 90

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:58am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
U23 Moruya team at the 2018 Australian Championships. From left to right: Gavin Olive, Chris OMealy, Jacob Jutt, Peter Wheatley and Bert Hunt. Picture supplied by Bert Hunt.

Moruya Surf Life Saving Club has celebrated their 90th birthday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.