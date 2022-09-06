Cotton rope and cattle: lots has changed as surf club turns 90

In the 90 years since those early days, Moruya Surf Life Saving Club has ridden the highs and lows - surviving WWII, celebrating the opening of three different clubhouses, fighting to protect one club house from being washed away in a big storm surge, the arrival of Inflatable Rescue Boats in 1973 and the creation of a nippers program in 1980. In 2012, the club introduced the Special Nippers disability inclusion program.

