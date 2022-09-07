Man jailed for string of shoplifting crimes

A Moruya man has been jailed for 18 months after being convicted of a string of crimes relating to stealing groceries and driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified.
Lester Lonsdale, 26, appeared from custody via video link in Batemans Bay Local Court on September 5 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to 23 charges on August 22.
Lonsdale pleaded guilty to 11 counts of larceny, five counts of unlawful entry on enclosed lands, two counts of use unregistered Class A motor vehicle on road, two counts of use uninsured motor vehicle, two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and resist an officer while in the execution of their duty.
Mr Murray, representing Lonsdale for the Aboriginal Legal Service, said the crime spree was caused by "an entrenched drug addiction" but that Lonsdale had engaged with a drug intervention program while in custody.
Magistrate Doug Dick told Lonsdale there was more to life than being locked up.
"But you have to be punished for what you did," he said.
"It is up to you to do the right thing now.
"When you are released take a look at the direction your life is going."
Mr Dick said the sentence included a long parole period to offer Lonsdale a strong chance of rehabilitating back into the community.
Lonsdale was sentenced to 18 months jail, with a non-parole period of six months.
He will be eligible for parole on January 10.
