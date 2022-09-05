Have you checked out the creative workshops on offer during the River of Art Festival?

The 2022 River of Art Festival includes an exciting variety of creative workshops.
From writing and performing comic poems to mastering the culinary art of baking sourdough bread, the Eurobodalla Shire libraries are hosting an array of workshops, exhibitions and artists talks during the River of Art Festival this September.
Comic poet Harry Laing can't wait to show off his flair for performance throughout his workshop, giving tips along the way.
He is all about creating an atmosphere of fun and energy to unleash the creativity of others. Beginners are welcome to attend his comic poetry workshop at Moruya Library on Thursday September 22.
"I love having fun with language and enthusing people to have a go at performing," Mr Laing said.
"This workshop is a chance to really throw your words around, experiment with some different forms and unleash your inner comic poet.
"You will be surprised with what you come up with in the workshop."
Eurobodalla Libraries coordinator Samantha Fenton encouraged everyone to check out the exciting list of events at Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma libraries from September 16 to 25 .
"Hear from photographer and storyteller Anna Jarrett or create your own visual masterpiece using gum leaves with artist Carmel Cox ... the libraries have something for everyone," she said.
Ms Fenton said places were limited and filling quickly.
To see all upcoming events at the libraries and secure a spot, visit Council's website. To see the full festival program, visit the River of Art website.
