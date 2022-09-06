Footballer selected in team of his dreams

Footballer Tyler Cooper has been selected in the squad of his dreams.
The 14 year old was chosen in the 17 man squad for the under 15s NSW Country team at the National Youth Championships.
Making the team included multiple levels of selection - including game days in Young and Goulburn and a three day training camp in Sydney.
He will travel to Coffs Harbour in the September school holidays to play against 17 other teams made up of the best young footballers from across the country.
"I have been wanting to make this team since I started playing soccer," Tyler said.
That was when he was four, playing for Moruya in the under 5s "just for something to do on the weekend," he said.
The left winger now plays for Southern Branch in the Association Youth League, travelling twice a week to Nowra for training.
Being selected in the NSW Country squad increases these weekly commutes to three times per week, but Tyler wouldn't have it any other way.
"The training camps are so good," he said.
"It improves my skills. It is faster, and so much better to play in.
"It feels like I am in my dream."
The youngster, who is inspired by his hero Christiano Ronaldo, has spent hours at the oval or in the backyard practicing, according to his mum Nadine Cooper.
"He forever has a ball at his feet," she said.
Tyler knows there will be scouts watching each of his games at the National Youth Championships and he hopes to catch their attention.
With one dream squad ticked-off his bucket list, Tyler's next goal is to be selected for an academy in England and pursue a career as a professional player, maybe one day playing for his boyhood club Manchester United.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
