Moderna COVID vaccine now available for kids under five in southeastern NSW

Updated September 5 2022 - 7:07am, first published 3:34am
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children under the age of five at select GPs across southeastern NSW.

Select GPs across the southeastern part of NSW are now able to administer the Moderna COVID vaccine to children aged between six months and five years who are at risk of severe COVID-19.

