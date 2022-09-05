Moderna COVID vaccine now available for kids under five in southeastern NSW

Select GPs across the southeastern part of NSW are now able to administer the Moderna COVID vaccine to children aged between six months and five years who are at risk of severe COVID-19.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) only recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for children under the age of five with "severe immunocompromise, disability, and those who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase their risk of severe COVID-19".
CEO of COORDINAIRE - South Eastern NSW PHN, Dianne Kitcher, said GPs selected in the region had been chosen based on geographic coverage of the eligible population, expected patient numbers, and usage of current vaccines.
"At this stage, most children aged six months to under five years won't require a COVID vaccine, as they have a very low likelihood of severe illness from COVID-19," she said.
Parents are encouraged to view the list of eligibility conditions on the Department of Health and Aged Care's website, or contact the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080.
Bookings for the vaccines are now open on the Vaccine Clinic Finder. Children are recommended to have two primary dosages, except for those with severe immunocompromise who require three primary doses.
If an eligible child has had COVID-19, they should wait three months after testing positive before they have a vaccine dose.
