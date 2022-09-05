A Sydney-based musical ensemble will bring the sounds of 18th Century Europe to the Eurobodalla Shire later this month as part of the River of Art Festival.
The Muffat Collective will perform their show Baroque Passions at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya on September 24, and St. Paul's Church in Narooma on September 25.
The show features music by Antonio Vivaldi and his contemporaries performed on original Baroque instruments, and is presented by Music in the Regions (MitR).
MitR executive director, Janine Collins, said the show continued the organisation's record of bringing "many styles of classical music to regional NSW".
"This tour will even involved a harpsichord travelling along the coast, a delicate keyboard instrument not often seen outside of major cities due to its fragility," she said.
Muffat Collective violinist, Matthew Greco, said the ensemble was "thrilled" to bring the show to the Eurobodalla SHire.
"We specialise in historical performance, recreating music from the 17th and 18th centuries on instruments such as the Baroque violin, harpsichord and fascinating viola da gamba," he said.
"To say we are passionate about this style would be an understatement, and being able to share this with as many audiences and communities as possible is extremely important to us.
"The intimate venues along the South Coast are the perfect settings to get up close and personal with not only this special form of music making, but also us as performers. We're looking forward to talking with audiences and getting to know members of the community so we can return for years to come."
River of Art Festival chair, Leanne Joyce, said the Muffat Collective would provide an opportunity for musicians of all ages to be "inspired on their creative journey".
"The experience will be made more special by the venues that have quite the presence and acoustics," she said.
"Seats are limited, so we encourage music lovers to book now."
The Muffat Collective will also perform the show in Wolumla on September 29, Cooma on September 30, and Nowra on October 2.
