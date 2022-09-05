Grand-final rematch on the schedule after thrilling preliminary final

The Tathra Sea Eagles have booked a date with the Bega Roosters in the Group 16 grand final after a thrilling 10-point win over the Bombala Blue Heelers in the preliminary final.
The Blue Heelers came into the game off a shock loss to the Roosters in the major semi final after finishing the regular season two wins clear on top of the ladder.
They looked up for the fight early on Sunday, as winger William Roberts crossed for the game's first try in the fifth minute for an early 4-0 lead.
Tathra hit back through centre Ty Dowdle six minutes later, and a try to Sea Eagles' winger Bryce Philipzen gave the underdogs a 10-4 lead after 20 minutes.
Bombala tied the scores in the 24th minute through a try to Eli Nareki, but Tathra held firm and took a 14-10 lead into the half-time sheds thanks to a try from Declan Bower-Scott.
The Blue Heelers controlled the early parts of the second half, and took a deserved 20-14 lead after Paul Perkins and Jordan Millie crossed for tries in the opening 15 minutes.
The game became an arm-wrestle from that point until the 74th minute when Tathra's Dylan Campbell scored to knot the game at 20-all.
The Sea Eagles though they'd iced the game when Callum Bower-Scott kicked a field goal with two minutes remaining for a 21-20 lead, but Bombala's Blake Robinson returned serve in the dying moments to send the game to extra time.
Despite the last-ditch field goal, Bombala couldn't get it done in the extra-time period as Tathra scored two tries through Declan Bower-Scott and Malcolm Green to seal a 31-21 win.
The win means the Sea Eagles and Roosters will meet in a repeat of the epic 2019 grand final that saw Tathra win with a try inside the final minute.
Tathra also qualified for the league-tag grand final after a 24-18 win over the Bega Chicks.
Louise Strachan scored two tries for Tathra inside the first six minutes of the game for an early 12-0 lead, but a Bega fight-back, including two tries to Ashley Londero, saw them lead 18-16 at half time.
The Sea Eagles hit back early in the second half, and a try to Taia Creary sealed the six-point win. Tathra will play Bombala in next week's grand final.
In reserve grade, the Snowy River Bears prevented a clean sweep of Tathra preliminary-final victories with a 32-24 win over the Sea Eagles.
The Bears poured on six tries inside the first 40 minutes to build a 28-10 lead, then held off Tathra's late challenge to qualify for the grand final against Bombala.
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs qualified for the Under 18s grand final thanks to a thumping 42-10 win over the Cooma Stallions.
The Bulldogs put on seven-tries-to-two in the win, and Jordan Mallard was perfect with the boot.
All grand finals will be played at the Bega Recreation Ground next Sunday, September 11.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
