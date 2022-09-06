Art, language, music: try something new in the Eurobodalla this week

Write In
Batemans Bay Library
All writers are welcome at the Batemans Bay Library's weekly write-ins. The library is providing a friendly communal space where anyone can work on their writing project, connect with like-minded writers, and escape distractions. Start with an hour of quiet writing, followed by a half-hour informal discussion where anyone can share their work, skills, knowledge, or professional advice. This week's write in is at 10.30am on Friday (September 9). Don't forget to bring a laptop or a notebook and pen.
History Week
Even more events
History week is underway, and there are informative events happening across the Eurobodalla. See the faces of people who helped build our community during the 1800s, at the Moruya and District Historical Society's photo exhibition. Along with the exhibition, volunteers from the Moruya and District Historical Society will have a Q&A session about convicts in the area on Thursday (September 8). Among these volunteers is Wendy Simes editor of the recently released publication ASSIGNED exploring convicts in the Broulee Moruya District. Catch the exhibition before it leaves Moruya Library on September 11.
Learn Language
Intro to Dhurga
Join local elders Trish Ellis and Kerry Boyenga to learn about dhurga language and the history of the Yuin Nation. dhurga language is one of the four languages of the Yuin Nation, spoken on the South Coast and Southern Tablelands of New South Wales. Learn phonetics of the language, greetings and translation from English to dhurga - and also enjoy an afternoon tea. Friday, September 9, 5.30pm at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Book online with the Bas.
Drawn from Life
Art with Jill Patrick
Join art practitioner Jill Patrick for a creative afternoon learning how to draw what you see, not what you think you see. This is known as 'drawing on the right side of the brain'. Drawing is a great skill to have, not only in itself but is fundamental for relating visual ideas. Jill will teach participants techniques and methods to access and experience the shift in processing visual information. Those who say they can't draw will be amazed at what they can achieve. Materials are provided; bookings are essential. Saturday, September 10, at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Book your place online with the Bas.
Coming Up
Kings of the High C's
More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music. Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay. Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents, and take the audience on a musical journey through the lives and careers of the world's best modern Tenors. Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
