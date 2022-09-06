Art, language, music: try something new in the Eurobodalla this week

Join art practitioner Jill Patrick for a creative afternoon learning how to draw what you see, not what you think you see. This is known as 'drawing on the right side of the brain'. Drawing is a great skill to have, not only in itself but is fundamental for relating visual ideas. Jill will teach participants techniques and methods to access and experience the shift in processing visual information. Those who say they can't draw will be amazed at what they can achieve. Materials are provided; bookings are essential. Saturday, September 10, at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Book your place online with the Bas.