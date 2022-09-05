Community rallies to help athletes soar

The community has come together to support two athletes travelling to a national tournament.
To attend the games, both Mitchell and Masterton need $4000 each - covering entry, travel, uniforms and other costs associated with touring.
On August 27 Moruya Bowling Club held a community fun day to fundraise for the two athletes, and give the community an opportunity to support their basketball aspirations.
The day included lawn bowls, basketball, tennis, a raffle and an auction.
Mitchell said the community turn out really helped with fundraising, but was also encouraging as he prepared for the tournament.
"I am grateful for the support," he said.
"A big thanks to everyone. Hopefully we [can] bring back some medals to show."
He said the community support created a greater hunger to win at the tournament.
The event successfully raised $5000, including a $2000 donation from Moruya Bowling Club. The funding, in addition to that already raised, means both athletes have successfully reached their finacial goal.
Any funds raised over the combined $8000 required will assist South Coast Special Olympians as they play and train.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
