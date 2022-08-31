Man refused bail over stalking allegations

A Catalina man has been refused bail and will face charges relating to stalking and intimidation.
Kevin Wellington, 29, appeared in the dock at Batemans Bay Local Court on August 29 for a bail application.
He faces one charge of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm (personal violence offence) relating to an incident on August 24. Wellington was already on bail for other offences.
Wellington's lawyer Adam Sumbak told the court there were four reasons Wellington should be considered for parole: the need to prepare for criminal proceedings, to participate in family law mediation, to prevent the young man going to prison and because the alleged charges may not receive full time custody.
Magistrate Douglas Dick refused Wellington bail, citing a "history of violence", committing offences while on bail and "repeated breach of court orders".
He said Wellington had a history of repeatedly breaching bail since 2008.
Wellington will return to court on September 5 to enter a plea.
