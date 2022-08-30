Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Opportunity for sport club volunteers as regional conference comes to the Bay

Updated August 31 2022 - 6:57am, first published August 30 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tathra Club Captain Anthony Nagle at Batemans Bay surf carnival 2022. Picture supplied

Batemans Bay is hosting south east NSW's first ever sport and recreation conference aiming to create stronger sporting communities through the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.