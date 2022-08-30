Opportunity for sport club volunteers as regional conference comes to the Bay

Batemans Bay is hosting south east NSW's first ever sport and recreation conference aiming to create stronger sporting communities through the region.
The South East and Tablelands Regional Sport and Recreation Conference is co-hosted by the Eurobodalla Shire Council and NSW Office of Sport. It runs on October 14 and 15 at Bay Pavilions.
Advertisement
The conference is aimed at community sports club volunteers, sporting professionals, administrators and local council sports officers. The conference theme is 'strengthening communities through sport'.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's recreation coordinator Tina Smith said the conference would be a great opportunity for the region's sporting and recreational sector to connect, communicate and collaborate.
"The program has been designed to bring together industry experts and government officials to focus on the key issues impacting sport and active recreation in the south east," Ms Smith said.
READ MORE:
"Attendees can expect to get a boost in knowledge and motivation as well as network with sporting colleagues from across the region."
The program includes sessions on participation, health and wellbeing, child safety, coaching and talent pathways and a session by the Bay Post on maximising your club's engagement with the media.
Olympian Jane Flemming will headline the program. Since retiring from her international track and field career, Ms Flemming became an athletics commentator and a business manager of high-profile athletes, including American Olympic gold medallist, Michael Johnson.
Other presenters at the conference include Brooke De Landre, who will speak on behalf of the Australian Sports Commission, as well as Lachlan Clarke of NSW Office of Sport. State and federal government representatives will also attend.
The conference is free to attend, thanks to the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources' Building Better Regions funds.
Dinner on Friday night with entertainment is included as well as lunch and refreshments on both days. To register visit www.eventbrite.com.au
View the conference program on Council's events page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.