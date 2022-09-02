100 Years Ago: Narooma preparing for the tourist trade

MR. William Bate, of Central Tilba, died in Bega Hospital on Saturday morning. He had been ill for a long time, and had previously been in the private hospital at Narooma. Deceased was a native of Moruya, and was 56 years of age. Some years ago he married Mrs. Cragg, formerly Miss Britten, a well-known Bega lady, who survives him. The funeral took place at the Church of England cemetery, Bega, on Sunday afternoon, and was well attended.