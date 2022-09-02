100 Years Ago: Narooma preparing for the tourist trade

THE "keep to the left" traffic regulation has been gazetted and now applies to every town in the State.
IT is notified by the Broulee P.P. Board in this issue that Messrs. P.J. Mylott and A. Thomson have been appointed Permit Inspectors under P.P. Act 1912.
In aid of the Narooma School of Arts, Soldier's War Memorial Hall Fund, sports with a grand ball at night, will be held on New Year's Day next, January, 1923.
MR. William Bate, of Central Tilba, died in Bega Hospital on Saturday morning. He had been ill for a long time, and had previously been in the private hospital at Narooma. Deceased was a native of Moruya, and was 56 years of age. Some years ago he married Mrs. Cragg, formerly Miss Britten, a well-known Bega lady, who survives him. The funeral took place at the Church of England cemetery, Bega, on Sunday afternoon, and was well attended.
CADGEE and Nerrigundah schools are now conducted as half-time schools. The teacher divides his time between both places.
BODALLA Hotel is booked right up to Christmas with tourists.
THE s.s. Kianga, which was not as much damaged as at first reported, arrived here on Thursday, and after taking in a load of timber proceeded to Narooma the following day.
NAROOMA is busy preparing for the tourist trade for the forthcoming season. Mr. J. Hyland is making additions of eight more rooms to his hotel, with hot and cold water service. Mrs. Lynch is having her hotel thoroughly renovated, and Mr. W. Costin has built commodious premises with hot and cold water service, up-to-date garage and every other convenience.
PERSONAL AND OTHERWISE. - The marriage of Miss May Milne and Mr. S. Turnbull will take place in the Presbyterian Church, Moruya on Wednesday, 13th Sept. at 3pm.
The fair Secretaries, Misses E. Lynch and J. O'Connor, and the energetic Committee, have been heartily congratulated on the magnificent result of the Narooma Catholic Ball.
PROGRESS ASSOCIATION. - The usual monthly meeting of the Moruya Progress Association took place on Monday night last in the Shire Hall. Present: - Rev. G. A. Sanders (chair), Messrs. C. Johnson, J. Hansen, R. Sebbens, Rev. J. B. Fulton, Rev. H. N. Whiteman, J. Foreman, and Sec. C. Carter.
General Business: The Secretary's action in paying £2 5s for the tree planting in Campbell St. was endorsed.
Light at the Police Station Corner. - It was agreed that the light be discontinued from the fifth night after each new moon unless there was occasion for it.
