Seniors rights talk at View

Rob told those attending the meeting that the Service can help in three ways - legal (advice on issues and referrals); advocacy (information and support to people using, or seeking to access, in-home and residential aged care services) and information on a range of topics relating to ageing (e.g. Power of Attorney). He emphasised that seeking such advice or assistance should not be left too long, as the process may be lengthy. He also recommended those present should look at the Government's My Aged Care portal (www.myagedcare.gov.au) and register if they feel it is appropriate.