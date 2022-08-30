Seniors rights talk at View

Information is so important, especially when seeking government services.
That's why those attending the Narooma VIEW Club Meeting were so interested when listening to the address given by Rob Ingram, the South Coast Aged Care Systems Navigator for the Seniors Rights Service (www.seniorsrightsservice.org.au ).
It's a mouthful to say, but really, what Rob does is to ease the way for those needing aged care assistance.
Rob told those attending the meeting that the Service can help in three ways - legal (advice on issues and referrals); advocacy (information and support to people using, or seeking to access, in-home and residential aged care services) and information on a range of topics relating to ageing (e.g. Power of Attorney). He emphasised that seeking such advice or assistance should not be left too long, as the process may be lengthy. He also recommended those present should look at the Government's My Aged Care portal (www.myagedcare.gov.au) and register if they feel it is appropriate.
Apparently, the Senior Rights 'Navigator' is part of a trial program arising from the results of the Aged Care Royal Commission but because it has been so successful, it will be an ongoing service.
Everyone at the meeting appreciated Rob's address and went away feeling much better-informed regarding Seniors Rights (even if it did remind them about how old they are!).
