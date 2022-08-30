It's okay to not be okay, start a conversation

September 8 is R U OK day, but mental health advocates will tell you there is no set date for having a conversation that could save a life.
One of the biggest hurdles to starting a meaningful conversation about mental health is not knowing what to say.
However, when opening the conversation could be life-saving, it's not always about knowing what to say and just providing an ear to listen.
Surveys carried out by R U OK health advocates found that 80 per cent of people who shared a discussion felt more supported and around three quarters of people said that conversation helped their mood or headspace.
"None of us is immune to life's challenges whether that's a relationship breakdown, financial worries, work pressure or, sadly for some, the loss of a loved one," CEO Katherine Newton said previously.
"We want to emphasise that an R U OK? conversation is not only for when someone is visibly distressed or in crisis and remind everyone that their support can make a difference for anyone who is struggling.
"Sometimes it won't be obvious that someone is having a hard time, but we know that when we ask early and in a genuine way, we can help someone who might be struggling feel connected and supported, long before they are in crisis."
While September 8 marks a day to specifically consider having those conversations, experts agree it's life changing to make that effort at any time.
Psyhologist Ann-Maree Fardell Hartley says "you don't have to be an expert, just a good friend and a great listener".
"The free tools and resources that R U OK? have available can help you build your confidence to support your friends, family and colleagues."
You can sign up online for R U OK resources at ruok.org.au/join-r-u-ok-day.
People face challenges ordinarily and advocates will tell you that the last few years have been anything except ordinary.
Communities far and wide have been tested through bushfires, flooding and COVID-19, it has been years of extraordinary circumstances and it's imperative we check in on our mates.
Not just on September 8, but anytime we think someone might be going through a hard time. Start the conversation.
For support at any time of day or night, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.
