A luxury living benchmark

"A new benchmark for luxury living in Moruya has been innovatively designed and meticulously crafted to present the ultimate world-class lifestyle package," said agent Dawn Mason
"This spectacularly presented home features a glamorous kitchen with all the modern conveniences such as a huge amount of bench space and cupboards for storage, complete with stone benchtops, an enormous kitchen island and a walk-in pantry."
The main bedroom boasts a walk-through wardrobe into an stylish oversized en-suite, while the other bedrooms all include built-in robes.
"Large windows wrapping around the living room allowing for continuous lighting throughout the day and the stacker sliding doors draw you out towards the large surrounding tiled balcony making indoor/outdoor living simple. And a separate media room or formal living area creates a luxury living space."
Downstairs has a huge self-contained fifth bedroom, and a massive eight-car garage.
"Located at the end of a quiet street on a large 770 square metre corner block, everything in this exquisite property has been completed to the highest of standards allowing you to enjoy the little things."
Another desirable feature is the 8kW solar system.
"Save the wait on building new and inspect this luxurious property."
