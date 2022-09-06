Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

25 Holstein Street, Moruya

By House of the Week
September 6 2022 - 11:15pm
A luxury living benchmark

5 BED | 3 BATH | 8 CAR

  • 25 Holstein Street, Moruya
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Ray White Moruya
  • Contact: Dawn Mason 0424 847 522
  • Inspect: By appointment

"A new benchmark for luxury living in Moruya has been innovatively designed and meticulously crafted to present the ultimate world-class lifestyle package," said agent Dawn Mason

