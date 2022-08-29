Body found in search for missing Far South Coast woman

Police have found a body during the search for a woman missing from the Far South Coast.
The 55-year-old woman was last seen driving in the Narooma area on Sunday, July 31.
She was reported missing when she couldn't be contacted by friends and family, and police started an investigation into her whereabouts.
The vehicle the woman was last seen driving - a black BMW sedan - was located in the Wadbilliga National Park on Friday, August 26, by rangers.
Police attended and conducted a search of the surrounding area, with the land search resuming on Sunday following bad weather.
About midday on Monday, August 29, a body believed to be that of the missing woman was located by police in the vicinity of the vehicle.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
