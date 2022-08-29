Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Body found in search for missing Far South Coast woman

Updated August 29 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have found a body during a search for a woman missing from the Far South Coast. File picture.

Police have found a body during the search for a woman missing from the Far South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.