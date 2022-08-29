Moruya muso hits the road in support of brand-new single

Moruya muso Josh Cunningham and his wife Felicity Urquhart have started a tour of the country in support of their new single 'Bogswamp'.
Mr Cunningham said 'Bogswamp' was inspired by the "starry majesty" of Western Australia's Kimberley region while on a trip with nothing but his guitar and his dog.
"I was looking to get unstuck from one of the bogswamps that life throws up, so I put myself into that setting looking for a bit of clarity," he said.
"I found it instantly in the sights, sounds and smells of the vast sky, the crackling fire, and the space that opened up around and within me.
"There's something elusive and mysterious that's easy to experience and difficult to describe in all of that, and it seemed that writing a song was my best shot at capturing what I was feeling.
"Bogswamp was offered as a gift of gratitude and wonder - a serenade to the spellbinding magic and mystery of this unique land that I love so much, and told as the tale of a guy and his dog on a journey that keeps them moving past the struggles of life by keeping it simple and staying connected through nature, music and mateship."
Ms Urquhart described the song as a "whole lot of fun", and while the pair are found of playful songs, their desire for listeners goes beyond simply enjoying the fun in 'Bogswamp'.
"We want people to feel a deep sense of connection to the power of music and the beauty of nature, and how it can get you out of a sticky rut and back on the trail again," she said.
The music video for 'Bogswamp' was produced, directed, and filmed by Duncan Toombs on a property in Kangy Angy on the Central Coast.
"We couldn't be 100 per cent faithful to the song by filming in the Kimberley, but we incorporated as many elements from the lyrics as we could - hence the spuds, pot of tea, campfire, stars, and of course, Wilson the Jack Russell," Mr Cunningham said.
"The 'my little dog and me and no one else around' lyric got Felicity out of a fair bit of screen time in the narrative part of the shoot, but we had a lot of fun in the performance footage that was filmed in our unfinished outdoor kitchen at home.
"The rustic, recycled feel of that space proved a perfect completement to the tracks and trails next door, and the process flowed so effortlessly that we were done in time for Duncan to get to the movies with is son for the 9.30pm session."
Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart will play 10 shows around the country, culminating with a double performance at the Queenscliff Music Festival on November 26 and 27.
