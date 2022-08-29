Cr Harrison argued that this "should be taken to community consultation and pointed out should this be adopted by the NSW State Government how could this then be taken to the community". I ask surely this is putting the cart before the horse - should the NSW State Government legislate this councils will then have to implement what has been legislated. A retired vet spoke against this motion of Cr Worthington but it would appear his words fell on deaf ears by the majority of councillors. Cats are seen as a good companion animal and questions were asked. "How will this be enforced and how many more rangers would have to be employed to enforce this should it be legislated and at what cost to the rate payers and cat owners many who are part of the older population of this shire"?