As most of the voters of Eurobodalla will remember the Council Election held in December 2022 most candidates campaigned on 'openness and transparency'. Well it would appear that has been forgotten by the majority of the current councillors despite the fact that at the Council Meeting on August 23 Cr Tubby Harrison tried to remind the councillors of this.
At this meeting Cr Alison Worthington put forward motions to take to the State Government and the LGNSW Conference in October 2022 one being to "Legislate that a 24/7 cat containment can be enforced by Local Government".
Cr Harrison argued that this "should be taken to community consultation and pointed out should this be adopted by the NSW State Government how could this then be taken to the community". I ask surely this is putting the cart before the horse - should the NSW State Government legislate this councils will then have to implement what has been legislated. A retired vet spoke against this motion of Cr Worthington but it would appear his words fell on deaf ears by the majority of councillors. Cats are seen as a good companion animal and questions were asked. "How will this be enforced and how many more rangers would have to be employed to enforce this should it be legislated and at what cost to the rate payers and cat owners many who are part of the older population of this shire"?
Cr Worthington also moved a motion "Advocate to NSW Government to end Native Forest Logging in our State Forest". Point two of this motion was "Representatives attending the conference vote in support of this motion". Council's code of conduct states "You must not participate in binding caucus votes in relation to a matter to be considered a council or committee meeting".
A number of councillors ignored the fact that a large number of residents in this shire are employed by Forestry and associated industries. I believe it was quite obvious that most councillors "just did not get it". The facts are that once the State Government Legislate then the council is "locked in".
The word "advocate" was frequently used by Cr Worthington and Cr Grace, but there was no attempt by either to "consult with the community" on these issues. Perhaps some councillors need to reflect on their statements at the first meeting of this term of council where we continually heard the words "consult and take the community with us". This meeting can be viewed via council's live streaming.
Trish Hellier
Threats facing our wildlife and the fact that Australia has one of the highest native animal extinction rates in the world should concern us all. The dingo is one native animal facing extinction on the South East of the state. Animal Justice advocates that changes be made:
Dingo protection is one example of a matter that urgently needs to be investigated and decided on by a revised Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. The natural world is changing and we need to fix a broken relationship with our environment. In the words of the late Prince Phillip, "If Nature can't survive, neither will Man."
Susan Cruttenden
