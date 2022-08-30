Local Faces
History Week Exhibition
Advertisement
See the faces of people who helped build our community during the 1800s, at the Moruya and District Historical Society's upcoming National History Week photo exhibition. Matching the History Week theme of 'Hands on History' the exhibition showcases people from the Moruya area who worked with their hands - from blacksmiths to dairy farmers, boat builders to convicts. Along with the exhibition, volunteers from the Moruya and District Historical Society will have a Q&A session about convicts in the area. Among these volunteers is Wendy Simes editor of the recently released publication ASSIGNED exploring convicts in the Broulee Moruya District. The exhibition will pop up at Moruya Library on September 3-11.
Classic Concert
John Waters x John Lennon
The iconic works of John Lennon are coming to the South Coast. The latest show starring John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta The John Lennon Songbook in Concert is back on tour, kicking off in Merimbula and Milton. Experience Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. Waters and D'Arietta will perform at Merimbula's Club Sapphire (Saturday, September 3) and Milton Theatre (Sunday, September 4). For tickets, visit the venue websites.
Guided walk
Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens
Take a stroll through the picturesque Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens with a friendly expert guide. Set off on one of the bush tracks, learn about local plants and projects in the works, and finish with a coffee at the Garden cafe. There's no need to book - simply drop in at 11am this Sunday, September 4.
History Week
Even more events
Can't make it to Moruya for history week? Not to worry - Batemans Bay and Narooma Libraries are also hosting fascinating events for the occasion. Join volunteers from the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum on Tuesday (September 6) for a 'speed dating' style session to get an overview of their work. If author talks are more your thing, drop in to Narooma Library on Wednesday (September 7). Digital archivist Dave Cotton will be chatting about his book, Negatives of Glass - all about early photographer William Henry Corkhill. For more info, simply ask your local library.
Coming Up
Intro to Dhurga
Join local elders Trish Ellis and Kerry Boyenga to learn about dhurga language and the history of the Yuin Nation. dhurga language is one of the four languages of the Yuin Nation, spoken on the South Coast and Southern Tablelands of New South Wales. Learn phonetics of the language, greetings and translation from English to dhurga - and also enjoy an afternoon tea. Friday, September 9, 5.30pm at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Book online with the Bas.
Coming Up
Advertisement
Kings of the High C's
More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music. Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay. Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents, and take the audience on a musical journey through the lives and careers of the world's best modern Tenors. Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.