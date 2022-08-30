See the faces of people who helped build our community during the 1800s, at the Moruya and District Historical Society's upcoming National History Week photo exhibition. Matching the History Week theme of 'Hands on History' the exhibition showcases people from the Moruya area who worked with their hands - from blacksmiths to dairy farmers, boat builders to convicts. Along with the exhibition, volunteers from the Moruya and District Historical Society will have a Q&A session about convicts in the area. Among these volunteers is Wendy Simes editor of the recently released publication ASSIGNED exploring convicts in the Broulee Moruya District. The exhibition will pop up at Moruya Library on September 3-11.