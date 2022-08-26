Seahawks Under 13s ready to go for big junior grand final

The Batemans Bay Seahawks' Under 13s will do battle with local rivals Ulladulla in the South Coast AFL Grand Final this Sunday, August 28, at Hanging Rock Oval.
The young Seahawks have been the standout team in their age division according to team manager Elliott Wain.
"There has been no secret to their success this year, with the core group of players having been together from seven years of age," he said.
"They've spent much of that time playing up an age division due to COVID, which has produced their unrelenting, physical style of play.
"Add to that a group of extremely talented younger players, and it's not surprise to see their winning results this year."
The side is coached by Simon Wheatley, a former first-grade coach at the Seahawks, who has praised his side's efforts this year, but Wain said he would also remind them they have "one game to go".
Meanwhile, local star Sophie Firth will line up for the Bomaderry Tigers in the girls Under 15s grand final on Sunday.
Backline
Blair Wheatley: "A general of the backline with a great skillset and high work rate, he's deadly accurate in front of goals when moved forward.
Dylan Cooper: "A team player who always looks to move the ball forward".
Jacko Melton: "Tough as they come and does all the team things right. Can run through the middle as well".
Jake Green: "The quiet achiever, a strong AFL pedigree and good form in big games, definitely a player to watch".
James Chalmers: "A great mark, his run from defence makes him hard to match up on.
Alissa Tilyard: "A tireless worker whose handball is a great weapon".
Andy Triffett: "One of the young guns of the team whose run from defence is a highlight every game".
Midfield
Indi Follett: "He has led from the front, running opposition players off their feet with his outstanding athleticism and skill".
Ryder Feyer, Nick Wain, and Jimmy Collins: "These boys are the heart and soul of the team. Their run, daring and toughness is unrelenting, and big games from them will go a long way to securing a victory".
Forwards
Alex Booth: "The premier forward of the competition and the leading goalkicker, Alex's toughness and marking are features of his play".
Cameron Blake: "Cameron uses his game sense to lock the ball in the forward half".
Hunter Absolon: "Great vision and skills to bring teammates into the game".
Taeg Gentner: "This creative player is a livewire forward of centre and a great tackler".
Michael Koukoulas: "He's quick and elusive across half forward, and looks to bring his tall forwards into the game".
Henry Allen: "Henry has had a great year in the forward half kicking goals and taking marks".
Ethan Shannon: "A great runner who often provides a link to set up the play".
Indiana Williams: "Rounds out the forward half with good marking and tackling pressure".
