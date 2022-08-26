Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Seahawks Under 13s ready to go for big junior grand final

August 26 2022 - 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahawks Under 13s ready to go for big junior grand final

The Batemans Bay Seahawks' Under 13s will do battle with local rivals Ulladulla in the South Coast AFL Grand Final this Sunday, August 28, at Hanging Rock Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.