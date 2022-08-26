The Great Gabbie: Seahawks' Johnson 'pumped' after winning league's best-and-fairest

Gabbie Johnson had never played Aussie Rules football before she joined the Batemans Bay Seahawks in 2019, but it hasn't taken her long to excel.
The 29-year-old was named as the AFL Canberra Women's Grade 2 Best and Fairest winner on Monday, August 22, after receiving 24 votes and polling in the Seahawks' final five games of the season.
Fellow Seahawk Sophie Alves was the competition's leading goal kicker with 46, and senior men's coach Mick Kenny was named Coach of the Year in the Canberra Times 3rd Grade.
The best-and-fairest is determined on a 3-2-1 vote from each match during the regular season. Johnson was trailing a player from ANU after seven rounds, but stormed home for the win.
"They do a ladder after round seven, and then go over the count round-by-round," she said.
"I was in second place and well behind the girl from ANU after Round 7, so we were all thinking it wasn't looking good.
"It got to about Round 12 when I caught up, and with about two rounds to go we realised she wouldn't be able to catch me.
"That was really exciting, but then I realised I had to make a speech. My friend Laura (Thompson) told me I had to thank my team, the club, and all the teams we'd played against.
"Everyone was super pumped, and I was trying to not panic and come up with a speech on the spot."
Gabbie said she'd received a lot of support from the club and the community since her award.
"The club are really proud," she said. "They were posting on Facebook throughout the night, and they made a really nice post about myself, Sophie and Mick winning awards.
"There was lots of feedback and nice comments on the Facebook page - it's been a really nice response, and it's been cool to be a part of.
"The president hadn't told Mick he was winning an award that night beforehand, so it was nice that he'd come the whole way to Canberra just to support me."
Gabbie hadn't played a competitive game of Aussie Rules before the Seahawks debut season in 2019, but she'd certainly achieved a lot in the athletic forum.
She'd played competitive football (soccer) in Sydney and the Eurobodalla Shire before joining the team.
"I played in the Eurobodalla representative soccer team the first year I moved down here," she said. "I met Ali Ryan, Linda Byrn and a couple of other girls who were trying to get an Aussie Rules team started for the following season.
"I just wanted to make friends at that stage, so when they asked me if I wanted to play, I said 'sign me up'.
"I couldn't think of anything better than playing a new sport with new people, and signing up to that team has been the best thing I've done since I moved down here."
She immediately fashioned her game on the way she played soccer: a winger who uses her pace and foot skills to set up scoring opportunities for her forward line.
However, she still needed to work on her 'hand skills', and a traumatic incident in the 2019 grand final had her playing within herself for a couple of seasons.
"The kicking came pretty naturally to me," she said. "I have a younger brother, and we used to go and kick a footy around the oval.
"My hand skills took a lot longer to pick up. I hurt my hand really badly in the grand final in 2019, so I was a little traumatised from that incident.
"It took a while to get my confidence back, but I felt like I regained that this year, and that made a massive difference to my game."
Gabbie and her partner had moved to the Eurobodalla Shire from Sydney for work. Gabbie is an occupational therapist at Coast and Country in Moruya, and her partner is a skydiving instructor at SkydiveOz.
"We'd been travelling for a while, and I didn't have a job to come back to, so my friend Jess asked me to move down here with her to work," Gabbie said.
"My partner wanted to move down the coast as well, and it was pure coincidence that he wanted to work at Moruya Airport."
Although the Seahawks' season didn't end like the team hoped, Gabbie said she was already excited for the 2023 season.
"I've never felt so part of a community and part of such an awesome group of girls," she said.
"It's so great because we're all different and diverse, but we've come together and found this one thing we all love, and we get together at least three times a week and have the best time.
"I've made some really good friends in the team, and having something to look forward to three times a week is great.
"All the boys' teams have gotten around the women's team more this year - it's great having them there to cheer us on, it feels more like a family this year.
"I feel a little bit lost now that we're not playing anymore."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
