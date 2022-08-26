Winter enjoys last laugh before opening door to spring

Did anyone else enjoy that full on wintery blast this week, even if only ironically?
I was getting the distinct impression it was getting warmer as spring draws near and then almost on queue that southerly blew in like an almost literal cold slap to the face.
It didn't get quite so cold at my place to snow as it did for some in the neighbouring Canberra and Highlands regions, but I would have been OK with it.
Apart from the stereotypical Year 6 pilgrimage to Jindabyne I imagine most schools make, I've never actually seen it snowing.
But excusing the aside, this week marks a shift of season and possibly a shift of outlook for many.
It has been a cold and very wet winter.
Depending on where you call home, we've gone through some incredibly chilly starts to the day, a solstice where the sun rose for just nine-and-a-half hours and enough rain to cause flooding to large swathes of the coast and inlands.
but spring brings the promise of colour, largely green and hopefully a bit more blue in the sky than we've been used to over the cold months.
Personally I love a rainy day, it's a good excuse to curl up on the couch with a good book or movie, but I know it's not for everyone.
And I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but while it may be warming up, the Bureau of Meteorology says the rain clouds may be sticking around.
Though even with more rain looming overhead the blustery chill of the last few days is still a reminder that warmer days lie ahead.
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
