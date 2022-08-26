Council to advocate to NSW Government for power to enforce restrictions on domestic cats

Eurobodalla Shire Council will advocate to the NSW Government for local governments to have the power to implement restrictions on domestic cats.
The motion "That Council supports advocating to the NSW Government to amend the Companion Animals Act 1988 to introduce legislation that enables councils to implement 24/7 cat containment in their jurisdictions" was passed at the council meeting on August 23.
Advertisement
Greens councillor Alison Worthington raised the motion, which was seconded by Anthony Mayne.
Crs Tanya Dannock, David Grace, Mat Hatcher, Anthony Mayne, Amber Schutz and Alison Worthington voted in support of the motion.
Crs Peter Diskon, Tubby Harrison and Rob Pollock OAM voted against the motion.
Cr Worthington said the motion was "getting in early with this advocacy so that the legislation is in place so when councils are ready to, the legislation supports their actions to try to contain cats".
"With the right education and phase in, there will be support to make sure we do a good roll out of 24/7 cat containment," she said.
Under the current Companion Animals Act, local councils in NSW cannot enforce curfews.
In NSW, there are currently no cat curfews or limits on their movement beyond being excluded from specified wildlife areas such as national parks and places of food preparation.
Council's director of planning Lindsay Usher said because the motion was advocacy, it was difficult to speculate what level of resources would be required to implement any sort of monitoring on cats.
He said the first step would be education, and helping the community to manage their cats effectively.
Cr Worthington said models such as that used in Canberra - where the owner must have an enclosed property if they want to own a cat in new suburbs - could be taken as an example, but the exact details of how the council would enforce the rule need not be decided yet.
Cr Rob Pollock called the motion "absolutely crazy" and "absolute rubbish".
READ MORE:
"Why would you introduce a rule that you have no hope of implementing?" he said.
"What are we going to do? Employ six more rangers, equip them with night vision goggles and high power rifles?"
Cr Worthington said such claims were "fear-mongering".
Cr Pollock said it would be impossible to enforce any laws around cat regulations, and to do so would create unnecessary anxiety.
Advertisement
Cr Harrison opposed the motion as "being too totalitarian".
"We haven't even spoken to the community," he said. "I think we are better off doing public education instead of advocating to a government to make more laws."
He feared passing the motion was essentially supporting the implementation of cat regulations by the council in the future.
Cr Hatcher said the key word of the motion was "enable", and the purpose was advocacy.
"This is to advocate so that we can then go to community and see how they see it," he said.
No councillor said cat regulation would be implemented if the advocacy were successful.
Advertisement
The councillors also voted to submit to the Local Government NSW (LGNSW) - an independent organisation and support network for local councils, of which Eurobodalla Shire Council is a member - to raise advocating to the NSW Government regarding cat legislation at the 2022 LGNSW Annual Conference.
"One council saying this is one thing, but many councils saying it through the LGNSW is a louder voice," Cr Grace said.
"The louder the voice the more likely we are to get the outcome we want."
The vote for the second motion matched the result of the first motion, with Crs Dannock, Grace, Hatcher, Mayne, Schutz and Worthington voting in support of the motion. Crs Diskon, Harrison and Pollock opposed the motion.
Earlier, the councillors had heard from three community members at Public Forum regarding the issue of cat regulation: two opposed to the motion and one in support.
President of RSPCA's Eurobodalla Volunteer Branch Louise Webb told the councillors 80 per cent of cats that roam hunted.
Advertisement
"Cats are efficient killers, and pet cats kill far more than their owners realise," she said.
Research published in the book Cats in Australia: Companion and Killer estimated domestic cats kill 75 animals annually.
Vet Dr. Philip Creagh, who also presented to councillors, said the figures quoted for pet cats were far more contentious and had been discussed at length within scientific literature. He said cats provided important companionship to lonely people, especially the elderly.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.