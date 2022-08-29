The curious case of the petrol in the lift well

Three months after a petrol station was closed and apartments evacuated because of a suspected petrol leak, the service station is reopening.
However the source of the petrol leaks remains a mystery.
Inspections at the time revealed fuel seeping through the concrete walls of an elevator shaft in one of the apartment buildings. Tenants were relocated.
Narooma BP was required to empty their underground storage tanks and stop fuel deliveries immediately.
The elevator shaft was emptied of petrol, but more petrol was later found in the shaft.
More than three months later, Narooma BP is reopening.
A spokesperson for Eurobodalla Shire Council said the source of the petrol had not been identified,
They confirmed extensive integrity testing of the fuel tanks and fuel lines at the service station had been undertaken, failing to detect any leaks.
"To permit resumption of fuel sales, the petrol station owners have been required to have additional monitoring and emergency management plans in place," the spokesperson said.
They confirmed there were no other fuel leaks detected in the surrounding area, in neighbouring buildings or in the soil around the location of the incident.
The petrol station is opposite the apartment block, separated by the Princes Highway.
Laboratory testing revealed the fuel was a mixture of petrol and diesel.
"Investigations into the fuel leak in the affected premises will continue," the spokesperson said. They confirmed there would additional monitoring of the sites.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
