Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The curious case of the petrol in the lift well

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:12am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BP Narooma and the Wharf Apartments - separated by Princes Highway. BP Narooma is set to reopen after a forced closure due to a suspected oil leak in May. Picture by Marion Williams.

Three months after a petrol station was closed and apartments evacuated because of a suspected petrol leak, the service station is reopening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.