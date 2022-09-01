Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Hand-raising lions, re-population and Instagram fame: a conversation with @zookeeper_chad

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chad Staples interacts with a pair of Siamang gibbons on Mogo Wildlife Park's Primate Island. Picture: Keegan Carroll

As director of three wildlife parks, Chad Staples knows a lot of people think he works in their dream job

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.