Free fitness sessions to continue after more funding

Eurobodalla Shire Council has received more funding to continue a free fitness initiative helping residents shed those extra kilograms.
The funding will keep the Live Life Get Active free fitness camp program at Batehaven and Narooma running until March 2023.
So far 50 Eurobodalla residents have collectively shed more than 200 kilograms since the program began in 2021.
The program was funded in 2021 by a bushfire resilience grant and has been extended for a further six months.
Council's recreation coordinator Tina Smith said the benefits of the program extended beyond people impacted by the bushfires.
Ms Smith said the camps - held at Narooma foreshore and Corrigans Cove - had been a blast, with people feeling comfortable and supported in a group outdoor setting.
The sessions include boxing, yoga or cross-training and are suitable for all ages and abilities.
Over 300 people are registered participants.
Ms Smith said mentorship from the local trainers has helped more than 50 regular camp participants loose a total of 218kg.
"The program has been a great success in both locations, with all participants reporting an increase in both physical, mental and social good health," Ms Smith said.
"It has been a great way for people to connect and share the success of their health and wellbeing goals."
To sign up, visit the Live Life Get Active website to complete a questionnaire.
