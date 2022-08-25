More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music.
Now, their extraordinary story will be brought to life at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay.
Kings of the High C's will feature some of Australia's greatest classical music talents in tenor Roy Best and soprano Alison Jones, along with perennial favourite Chris McKenna, and rising virtuoso William Schmidt on piano.
Taking the audience on a musical journey, the quartet will perform some of the Three Tenors' greatest hits.
But it's far from a stuffy opera show. This performance is so much more.
Mr McKenna, charismatic narrator of the show, said Kings of the High C's takes a personal look at some of the world's greatest Tenors: both as individuals and the supergroup they became.
From Domingo being the child prodigy, to Pavarotti's struggle in reading music, and Carreras fighting leukaemia - their lives and careers are on show, set to their greatest hits across opera and musical theatre.
"They became really great friends on and off stage, and then of course, many may have forgotten that Carreras went through a bout of leukaemia and it was touch and go for a while," Mr McKenna said.
"It was Pavarotti and Domingo's idea to create the Three Tenors as a way of getting their 'little brother' back to the stage.
"The wonderful thing that comes through, is that many people in showbusiness see their fellow performers as competition, whereas these three were the complete opposite.
"They were the best of friends the whole time."
Kings of the High C's is joining the line-up for Morning Melodies at the Bay Pavilions.
The early show is a beloved tradition in Australian theatre, and Mr McKenna said he is thrilled to bring it to the Bay.
"Morning Melodies has been a staple of theatre life since the mid eighties, and now it's performed in theatres from Cairns to Hobart, and from Margaret River to Batemans Bay," he said.
"The Yuin Theatre is in really great hands... they've got a great program going."
Kings of the High C's will perform at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions on Thursday, September 22. Curtain goes up at 11am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
