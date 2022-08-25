Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Three Tenors' extraordinary story comes to life in Kings of the High C's

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPERA TALENTS: Roy Best,Alison Jones, Chris McKenna, and William Schmidt are bringing Kings of the High C's to the Yuin Theatre. Picture: supplied.

More than just opera singers, the three tenors - Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras - were brothers in music.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.