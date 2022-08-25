Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Man pleads guilty to string of supermarket thefts

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has pleaded guilty to a string of larceny crimes involving stealing trolley-loads of groceries from Woolworths' across the state. Picture: Shutterstock

A Moruya man has pleaded guilty to 23 charges relating to stealing groceries and driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.