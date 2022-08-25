Man pleads guilty to string of supermarket thefts

A Moruya man has pleaded guilty to 23 charges relating to stealing groceries and driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified.
Lester Lonsdale, 26, appeared from custody via video link in Batemans Bay Local Court on August 22.
Lonsdale pleaded guilty to 11 counts of larceny, five counts of unlawful entry on enclosed lands, two counts of use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, two counts of use uninsured motor vehicle, two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and resist an officer while in the execution of their duty.
According to documents tendered to the court, Lonsdale has a distinctive mark on his right cheek, which allowed police to link him through CCTV footage to multiple shoplifting offences across NSW in the last two years.
In three separate incidents on November 11 2020, January 1 2021 and September 8 2021 Lonsdale stole alcohol worth a total of more than $150 from BWS Jordan Springs in Sydney's west.
CCTV footage tendered in the court documents showed Lonsdale took two bottles of Bundaberg Rum from BWS Cranebrook, in western Sydney in March this year.
On May 2, Lonsdale stole $111 worth of Cognac plus mixed food items from Woolworths and BWS Moruya.
A few weeks later, on May 26, Lonsdale stole a scented car freshener from Liberty Roadhouse Moruya. CCTV footage showed him emerging from the driver's side of an unregistered car in the service station parking lot. At the time, Lonsdale was disqualified from driving.
According to documents tendered to the court, Lonsdale is a "habitual and prolific offender" who was banned from entering any Woolworths store in NSW for 10 years at the start of this year.
The documents state Lonsdale broke this ban on June 1 by entering Woolworths Moruya, where he stole a trolley's worth of groceries and meat products.
One day later, at 1.30 pm, he returned to Woolworths Moruya and stole bags full of meat, nappies and vegetables.
Woolworths staff alerted police.
At 6.25pm on July 2, police identified the car of Lonsdale's partner at a Coila Lake service station. There were multiple bags of meat and groceries in the car.
During police arrest efforts, Lonsdale attempted to break free and flee. However, his attempts were unsuccessful and he was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle.
Lonsdale then admitted to stealing meat and vegetables on three separate occasions and also admitted to driving the vehicle to the service station - which he did while disqualified from driving.
He was granted bail.
However a month later, on July 2, CCTV footage entered to the court showed Lonsdale entered Woolworths Narooma, again leaving with a trolley-load of groceries without attempting to pay for them.
Three days later, on July 5, Lonsdale returned to Woolworths Narooma, stealing more bags of groceries.
When he reported to police for bail later that day, Lonsdale was wearing the same clothes as the man in the CCTV footage from Woolworths Narooma.
He was arrested on July 10 at Moruya Police Station and not granted bail.
Lonsdale will return to court on September 6 for sentencing.
