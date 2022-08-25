Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

UPDATED: Man hospitalised after car rolls multiple times

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:02am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: file

A man has been hospitalised after his car rolled multiple times off the road near Benandarah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.