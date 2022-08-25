UPDATED: Man hospitalised after car rolls multiple times

A man has been hospitalised after his car rolled multiple times off the road near Benandarah.
Emergency services were called to Lookout Road, Benandarah around 4:45am on August 25.
Police have been told the driver of the Toyota Landcruiser utility was negotiating a bend when he lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times down an embankment into dense bushland.
The 51 year old driver was able to call Triple Zero after freeing himself from the vehicle.
RFS, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance teams attended the scene.
They used ropes and a stretcher to help remove the man from the steep bushland.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Batemans Bay Hospital with non life-threatening injuries including an injured left leg and sharp pain in his left elbow.
The incident did not cause any fire, and RFS crews were discharged just before 7am.
The man has since been issued an infringement notice for negligent driving.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
