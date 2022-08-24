Family members of a Canberra auctioneer who was found dead in bushland have been denied the chance to read out their victim impact statements in court because of legislative requirements that a judge described as "highly technical issues".
Peter Keeley, 56, was found dead at Broulee, about 20km south of Batemans Bay in February 2020.
Mr Keeley had gone there to meet one of three teenagers, all 17 at the time, who lured him from Canberra after they messaged each other on dating app Grindr.
The three teens had discussed a plan for them to tie Mr Keeley and assault him.
The trio had pleaded not guilty to murder, with two being acquitted in June due to reasonable doubt surrounding the cause of death.
The third offender pleaded guilty in July to kidnapping Mr Keeley to assault him and thereby caused actual bodily harm.
His two co-accused, prior to their trial and subsequent acquittal of murder, also pleaded guilty to that charge.
The case returned to the NSW Supreme Court for sentencing proceedings on Wednesday when contention surrounded Mr Keeley's family members seeking to read out their victim impact statements.
The issue arose under the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act in dealing with the receipt of victim impact statements in circumstances where the court is not dealing with a homicide.
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keays argued that they be allowed because Mr Keeley was now incapacitated and that the case met the legislative requirements.
Ms Keays said the family members felt strongly about speaking on Mr Keeley's behalf to allow "the court to know that there is more to him" than what was heard during the trial.
One of the defence lawyers, Richard Wilson SC, said "the legislation is very clear that the mechanism for families to give victim impact statements arises for a deceased person only when a deceased person is deceased as a result of the offence".
Justice Michael Walton ruled against the prosecutor but said he read the statements for the purpose of expressing sympathy to the family when he hands down his sentence.
"We're dealing with highly technical issues here, but it depends on how one approaches the word 'incapable' and how one construes that in light of the words that then follow it," he said.
He acknowledged the presence of Mr Keeley's family in court, saying the consolation "that I hope you can have is that I have read the victim impact statements".
"But I can do no more in my view as a matter of law," he said.
Played during the trial of two of the offenders was a recorded police interview with one of them, who told investigators the trio planned to only scare Mr Keeley "because we were all under the impression he was a paedophile".
Ms Keays on Wednesday said it was this type of "vigilante justice" that the courts have "taken pains to discourage".
Carolyn Davenport SC for one of the offenders said rehabilitation was a primary concern and that her client intended to study at the University of Canberra.
Clive Steirn SC, representing the offender who messaged Mr Keeley on Grindr, argued against the notion that his client had a larger role.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
